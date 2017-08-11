HAL test pilots flew an upgraded Jaguar fighter aircraft fitted with an active electronically scanned array radar in Bengaluru
BENGALURU,August11: Test pilots at defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) flew for the first time an upgraded Jaguar fighter aircraft fitted with an AESA (active electronically scanned array) radar.
The Jaguar Darin III, which HAL is upgrading for the Indian Air Force (IAF), will now boast of the state-of-the-art AESA radar and improved features like multi target tracking frequency agility, higher bandwidth of operation, interleaved modes of operation, higher accuracies and resolution.
HAL and Israeli firm ELTA, whose radar the defence PSU has fitted the Jaguar with, had completed the ground trials in February. Apart from the AESA radar, the aircraft will also be equipped with 28 new sensors, among other things.
“The upgrade incorporates new state-of-the-art avionics architecture including the Open System Architecture Mission Computer (OSAMC), Engine and Flight Instrument System (EFIS), Fire Control Radar, Inertial Navigation System with GPS and Geodetic height correction, et al,” HAL said.