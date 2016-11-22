More than half the IIMs without directors says government to Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI,Nov22: In a written reply in Lok Sabha, minister of state for HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey said IIMs in Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Rohtak, Ranchi, Raipur, Udaipur, Tiruchirappalli, Amritsar, Sirmaur, Bodh Gaya, Sambalpur, Nagpur and Visakhapatnam are without directors.

In case of 10 of the 13 IIMs, HRD ministry has been sitting on the names shortlisted by the search-cum-selection committees for over six months now. In fact, names of directors of four IIMs -Raipur, Bangalore, Rohtak and Ranchi -were sent to department of personnel & training (DoPT) by Smriti Irani during her last days as HRD minister. However, after the reshuffle, DoPT returned the files to the HRD ministry for consideration of Prakash Javadekar. He is yet to decide on the names. In case of other IIMs without directors -except Kozhikode and Udaipur -even government admitted in Parliament that search-cum-selection committee had already provided the names of shortlisted candidates. “Shortlisted names are with the ministry for long,” one source said.

The ministry maintained that work of IIMs is going on smoothly as directors of the mentor IIMs are looking after the six new IIMs (IIM Amritsar, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Nagpur and IIM Visakhapatnam), till the appointment of regular director. For other IIMs, the tenure of the outgoing director has been extended or the seniormost professor of the institute has been given additional charge of the post of director.