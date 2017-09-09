‘Half-pipe’ radio telescope in Canada called chimes explores dark energy and the mysterious fast radio bursts

Toronto,Sept9:A massive new ‘half-pipe’ radio telescope in Canada could soon help scientists to unravel some of the universe’s greatest mysteries.

Dubbed the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (Chime), the telescope contains four 100-meter-long (328 foot) U-shaped cylinders, allowing it to detect signals from when the universe was between 6 and 11 billion years old.

Researchers installed the final piece this week, bringing them one step closer to creating a 3D map of the universe, to explore dark energy and the mysterious fast radio bursts coming from distant galaxies.

CHIME TELESCOPE The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (Chime) contains four 100-meter-long (328 foot) U-shaped cylinders, allowing it to detect signals from when the universe was between 6 and 11 billion years old. With its U-shaped cylinders made of metal mesh, the experts have compared it to the half-pipes used by snowboarders and skateboarders. Its unique design, coupled with advanced computing power, will serve as a ‘time machine’ to peer deep into the history of the universe. The Chime telescope will collect radio waves with wavelengths between 37 and 75 centimeters. Most of these signals come from the Milky Way, but, some began their journey billions of years ago. The telescope will receive a massive amount of data, with a rate equivalent to all the data in the world’s mobile network. And, seven quadrillion computer operations will occur every second.

‘With the Chime telescope we will measure the expansion history of the universe and we expect to further our understanding of the mysterious dark energy that drives the expansion ever faster,’ said Dr Mark Halpern, of the University of British Columbia.

‘This is a fundamental part of physics that we don’t understand and it’s a deep mystery.

‘This is about better understanding how the universe began and what lies ahead.’

The $16 million Chime telescope sits in the mountains of British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley at the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory near Penticton.

With its U-shaped cylinders made of metal mesh, it resembles the half-pipes used by snowboarders and skateboarders.

The massive instrument is equal in size to five NHL hockey rinks.

Its unique design, coupled with advanced computing power, will serve as a ‘time machine’ to peer deep into the history of the universe.

This could help scientists to better understand the history of the universe, mysterious fast radio bursts, and the detection of gravitational waves.

