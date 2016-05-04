“Half Ticket” poster released

Mumbai, May 4: The first ever Marathi film to be distributed by Fox Star Studios, “Half Ticket” released another poster of the movie on Wednesday

Directed by Samit Kakkad this unconventional movie is all set to release in July this year.

Half Ticket is a Marathi film that explores the story of 2 children living in the slums of Mumbai. The team of Half Ticket released a poster for the movie today. With the movie set in Mumbai, the poster is a depiction of the iconic Victoria Terminus.

The movie is set on streets of Mumbai and captures the essence of this great city a way that has never been seen before. Just like the other posters, which had an image of a Local Mumbai train and the shipyard in vividly bright colours this poster too has the same 2 children, whose silhouettes can be seen against an array of colours.

The themes of these posters clearly depict a Mumbai influence and the bright colours set the mood for what is sure to be an upbeat and endearing film.

A video palace production and directed by Samit Kakkad, Half Ticket is all set to release in July and will be the first Marathi film to be distributed by Fox star studios.