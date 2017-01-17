Hamid Ansari for President, says Opposition

New Delhi, Jan 17: Vice President Hamid Ansari is being tipped as the next Presidential candidate from the Opposition. The election is likely to take place in early June and informal talks have just begun at the highest level.

Our sources tell us that talks of the presidential polls will gain momentum once the Uttar Pradesh election results are out.

But the Congress Party has already initiated informal discussions at the top level with the CPM, BSP, SP and even the Shiv Sena and the initiative to gather the troops is being taken by Rahul Gandhi.

Whichever way the UP poll results go, Rahul Gandhi is of the view that the BJP should be given a tough fight by an united Opposition. The Parliament session will commence end of the month and a clear picture mayb emerge in April.