‘Hand in glove’ SP, BJP insensitive on Mathura violence: Mayawati

Lucknow, June 9 : Holding the Samajwadi Party Government in Uttar Pradesh and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre responsible for the recent violence in Mathura, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday alleged that both parties were insensitive on this matter with least interest in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Taking potshots at Akhilesh Yadav-led government in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP supremo said the recent Mathura violence took place because of the negligence on part of those in power.

“The attitude of the Samajwadi Party Government over the Mathura violence clearly indicates there are many flip flops on their part. And if it is not so then they should immediately ask for a CBI probe,” she said while addressing a rally here.

Mayawati said there are many instances, which prove that the SP and the BJP are working hand in glove with each other.

“The statements that are being made on the incident clearly indicate this incident took place because of the negligence of the state government as well as the Centre. Both of them are insensitive towards this issue and it seems they are not interested in punishing the culprits,” she added.

The Uttar Pradesh Government had on Tuesday stopped its inquiry into the Mathura violenceand instead ordered a judicial probe.

The Supreme Court had earlier this week noted that ‘the Centre cannot impose the CBI on a state government’ and refused to entertain a plea seeking CBI inquiry into the circumstances of the armed conflict between squatters and the police at Jawahar Bagh public park in Mathura on June 2 that led to the death of 25 civilians and two senior cops.