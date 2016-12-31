Hand grenade found in Imphal,situation defused

Imphal,Dec31: As Manipur continues to battle the economic blockade problem, the grenade blasts continue to rock the state.

Only three days after a hand grenade was found inside the office of an evening daily, Padam, another hand grenade was found in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital, in Imphal.

A hand grenade was found at the stair case of the Surgery Department of RIMS hospital on Friday.

As soon as the hospital management discovered the presence of a bomb they informed the Imphal police.

A team of special bomb team from Manipur along with the Imphal police arrived at the spot and diffused the hand grenade safely.

It is yet to be established who secretly place the hand grenade.

As of now no militant outfit has claimed the act.