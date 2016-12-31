Hand grenade found in Imphal,situation defused

December 31, 2016 | By :
Hand grenade found in Imphal,situation defused

Imphal,Dec31: As Manipur continues to battle the economic blockade problem, the grenade blasts continue to rock the state.
Only three days after a hand grenade was found inside the office of an evening daily, Padam, another hand grenade was found in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital, in Imphal.
A hand grenade was found at the stair case of the Surgery Department of RIMS hospital on Friday.

As soon as the hospital management discovered the presence of a bomb they informed the Imphal police.
A team of special bomb team from Manipur along with the Imphal police arrived at the spot and diffused the hand grenade safely.
It is yet to be established who secretly place the hand grenade.
As of now no militant outfit has claimed the act.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
8th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship: Players now happy with proper facilities
42 year old woman’s body awaiting burial for the last 12 days as she was converted
Former president of Madikeri Congress unit TP Ramesh seen attempting to hold MLC Veena Achaiah’s hand in full public view
Facebook found that chatbots, were creating their own language
Experimental Ebola vaccine tested on humans found safe
Ten peacocks were found dead in the forests of Ganeshpura at Mandalgarh
Top