Hands Up for HIV Prevention; Manipur observes 29th World AIDS Day

Imphal, Dec 01: The 29th World AIDS Day, under the theme ‘Hands Up for HIV Prevention, ‘ organised by the Manipur States AIDS Control Society (MACS) was widely observed across the state today.

As part of the event, a mass rally was organised from Takhel Leikai to 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, which saw the participation of 33 NGO hailing from nine districts of Manipur, including two nursing institutes and two NCC cadet teams.

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Minister of Health and Family Welfare Korungthang attended the event as the chief guest and the president respectively.

Nineteen outstanding MACS staffs as well as NGOs working in the field of HIV/AIDS were awarded and students’ from Class V to Class XII who participated and won the State Level Spot Painting Competitions and the State Level Written Quiz Competition was also felicitated.

14 stalls were set to showcase the activities of NGOs, RIMS and MACS working in the field of HIV/AIDS.

