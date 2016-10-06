Handwara Terror Attack : Arms, maps, food with Pak markings recovered from terrorists

Srinagar, Oct 06: The Handwara encounter is over; a huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered. Maps, food items and medicines with Pakistan markings have also been recovered.

Three terrorists, who attacked an Army camp in J-K’s Handwara early this morning, have been killed. It was a Fidayeen attack on 30 Rashtriya Rifles camp in Langate and all terrorists came in army combat dress.

The Army foiled 3 infiltration bids at LoC and killed the terrorists in a gunfight. Two Army jawans have reportedly been injured in the attack, but no casualties reported so far. Massive search operations are going on.

