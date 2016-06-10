Hansika Motwani to have her own YouTube channel

New Delhi, June 10 : Remember Hansika Motwani, the ‘ Aap Kaa Surroor’ girl opposite Himesh Reshammiya? She is now having her own YouTube channel now.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the 24-year-old actress said that the idea for own channel came when she started subscribing to different channels to “watch what others were doing.”

“I have been always active on online platforms, be it Twitter or YouTube,” she said.

The ‘ Money Hai Toh Honey Hai’ actress is one of those very few celebs, especially down in the south, who is establishing a trend by setting up her personalised channel.

“Since I handle it directly, I discussed it with YouTube, who also gave me suggestions. I will be interacting with my fans, and people are going to know more about me!” she added.