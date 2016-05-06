What is Happening in ‘God’s own Country’?

Kochi, May 6: Over the past few days, images of hundreds of youngsters and activists protesting across Kerala demanding ‘justice for Jisha’ have painted an apt picture of the continuing failure of police and the government in ensuring security for the women folk in the country.

On Wednesday, amid the protests, reports revealed how dirty politics of the ruling front denied justice to 30-year-old dalit woman Jisha, who was murdered in Perumbavoor on April 28.

According to a leading Malayalam daily, two policemen from AR camp were made to dress-up like murder suspects before conducting a questioning drama.

Even there are allegations against the government that state police was asked to conceal the cruelty which led to the death of the Dalit woman, as the state government was scared of the backlash in the assembly polls due to the public fury.

“According to the basic procedures, such incidents should be first reported to RDO and all the evidence collection should be made in his presence which was not followed in this sensational murder. Moreover, the post mortem was done by a group of PG students of Alappuzha Medical College in the absence of senior medical officers. This raises serious questions against the government,” said P Rajeev, Ex MP and CPI-M’s Ernakulam District Secretary.

“The primary findings by the police suggested that she was brutally raped before being killed. The post-mortem revealed that her internal organs were also severely damaged. But the police was asked to lessen the seriousness of the killing,” the report said.

The post-mortem had found more than 30 injuries on her body.

According to the report, the forensic experts visited the victim’s house only three days after the incident. The weapon, with which she was attacked, was recovered from the house premises only after three days. “This deliberate delay led to the loss of several crucial evidences,” the report said.

The law student was living with her mother Rajeswari at a one-room residence on a plot of land, which was lying abandoned. The victim was alone as Rajeswari had gone out. She was found in a pool of blood while her mother returned home at 8 30 PM on April 28.

Quoting the official sources, the complaint issued by Jisha and Rajeswari against local anti social elements, who used to harass the duo, was ignored by the police. “The police was least concerned of the complaint as the duo was alone and was keeping no relation with the relatives,” said Alice C, a social activist.

After the incident, the state has seen several protests and with elections around the corner, the government woke up to the incident only on on May 3. Kerala CM Oommen Chandy on Tuesday broke his silence and told media persons that stringent action would be taken against the culprits. The investigation was handed over to Central Zone IG.

Meanwhile, furious mob didn’t allow Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to visit the victim’s mother. The minister had to leave the scene after he arrived at Perumbavoor owing to the stiff protests.

The police claim that it has been conducting combing investigations and the whole investigation team has been reconstituted.