Happy B’day SRK : Bollywood’s King Khan turns 51

Mumbai, Nov 2 : As Shah Rukh Khan, known as the “King of Romance” and “King Khan”, turned 51 on Wednesday, celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar, Farah Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez wished the superstar a year full of love, happiness, peace and prosperity.

SRK began his acting career with appearances in several TV series in the late 1980s. He made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with “Deewana”.

The actor was lauded for portraying anti-hero roles in films like “Darr”, “Baazigar” and “Anjaam”. He then rose to prominence after starring in a series of romantic films, including “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Mohabbatein” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”.

He was critically acclaimed for his roles in “Devdas”, “Chak De! India” and “My Name Is Khan”. The actor was last seen on the silver screen in “Fan”. Shah Rukh is currently looking forward to “Raees”, “Dear Zindagi” and Imtiaz Ali’s next.

Here is what celebrities have to say on his birthday:

Sachin Tendulkar: Happy birthday SRK! Yeh dil maange more (This heart wants more). Have a great year ahead!

Anupam Kher: Happy birthday my dear SRK. Love, peace and happiness always.

Farah Khan: A million memories, a 1000 shared dreams and 100s of inside jokes! Friendships are made of these! Happy birthday SRK may the force be with you!

Raj Kummar Rao: Wishing the most amazing Shah Rukh Khan a very happy birthday. Thank you for giving us the most wonderful years at the movies sir & thank you for being you.

Mika Singh: Happy birthday to the king of Bollywood. My big brother, the one and only SRK. God bless you bro.

Vishal Dadlani: Happy Birthday SRK sir! Wishing you love, happiness, limitless success and great health! Thanks for always being so gracious to us!

Milap Zaveri: Happy birthday SRK sir! I’m your fan since forever and will remain forever! Wish you all the happiness and success in the world!

Kriti Sanon: Can listen to him talk for hours! A true inspiration! Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan

Jacqueline Fernandez: Fuzzy photographs, cherished memories! This is from my first trip to Mumbai. SRK continues to make moon-eyed fans of us. Happy birthday!

Shruti Haasan: Happiest happy birthday to Shah Rukh Khan.

Nikitin Dheer: Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan sir-man with th big heart. I pray you have a fantastic year ahead and continue to inspire countless people across the world.

Ali Fazal: Makes you almost superhuman, every year, a scent places its frost over your face, wisens you up – happy birthday Maestro Shah Rukh Khan forever young.

–IANS