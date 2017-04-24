Happy birthday to India, from India: Modi wishes Jonty Rhodes’ daughter
New Delhi, April 24: Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes celebrated his daughter’s second birthday on Sunday. The 47-year-old shared a candid photo with the 2-year-old and many on Twitter sent their love and wishes for her.
But a special birthday wish came from the 1.2 billion people of the country she was named after. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the 2-year-old, who is named India, and said, “Happy Birthday to India, From India”.
PM Modi’s birthday tweet was retweeted 7,100 times in less than 12 hours.
Happy birthday to India, from India. 🙂 https://t.co/DbOZFEKLe9
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2017