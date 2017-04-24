Happy birthday to India, from India: Modi wishes Jonty Rhodes’ daughter

New Delhi, April 24: Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes celebrated his daughter’s second birthday on Sunday. The 47-year-old shared a candid photo with the 2-year-old and many on Twitter sent their love and wishes for her.

But a special birthday wish came from the 1.2 billion people of the country she was named after. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the 2-year-old, who is named India, and said, “Happy Birthday to India, From India”.

PM Modi’s birthday tweet was retweeted 7,100 times in less than 12 hours.