Happy birthday to India, from India: Modi wishes Jonty Rhodes’ daughter

April 24, 2017 | By :
New Delhi, April 24:  Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes celebrated his daughter’s second birthday on Sunday. The 47-year-old shared a candid photo with the 2-year-old and many on Twitter sent their love and wishes for her.
But a special birthday wish came from the 1.2 billion people of the country she was named after. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the 2-year-old, who is named India, and said, “Happy Birthday to India, From India”.
PM Modi’s birthday tweet was retweeted 7,100 times in less than 12 hours.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Dubai’s skyscrappers light up in colours of Indian Flag
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Top