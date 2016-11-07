Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan : Ulaganayagan Turns 62

Chennai, Nov 7: Southern superstar, who is also known for his performances in Bollywood movies, Kamal Haasan turned 62 on Monday.

His daughter and actress Shruti Haasan wished him on the birthday and tweeted: “Happy birthday to my darling daddy dearest !!

Haasan has won several Indian film awards including three National Film Awards and 19 Filmfare Awards.

After several projects as a child, Haasan’s breakthrough as a lead actor came in the 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, in which he played a rebellious youth in love with an older woman.

He won his first National Film Award for his portrayal of a guileless schoolteacher who cares for a childlike amnesiac in Moondram Pirai (1983).

Haasan was noted for his performances in Mani Ratnam’s crime film Nayagan (1987), rated by Time as one of the best films in cinema history as well as Shankar’s vigilante filmIndian (1996) which saw him playing dual roles of a father and a son.

Since then he has appeared in a number of films including Hey Ram (2000), Virumaandi (2004), Vishwaroopam (2013) which were his own productions and Dasavathaaram (2008) in which he played ten different roles.

