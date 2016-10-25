‘Happy Diwali’ message for Indian soldiers from Akshay Kumar 

Mumbai, Oct 25 : Actor Akshay Kumar has sent out a special video message for the Indian soldiers, wishing them a “Happy Diwali”.

In the video, which he shared on Monday evening on Twitter, Akshay said: “The best way to celebrate a festival is with your loved ones and the good luck of spending festivals with our families is because of you (soldiers). Without even knowing us, you love us and keep us safe.”

“I dedicate this Diwali to all the soldiers…We are because of you. This was my message to the soldiers.”

Ur one wish can be the reason for a lot of smiles this Diwali.Send ur #Sandesh2Soldiers now via https://t.co/bUEI7AuMQc or Narendra Modi app pic.twitter.com/HNJjFAyOpZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 24, 2016

The 49-year-old actor is also urging people to send their special Diwali message to the soldiers.

The “Airlift” star wrote: “Your one wish can be the reason behind a lot of smiles this Diwali. Send your ‘sandesh’ to soldiers now via www.mygov.in or the Narendra Modi application and make it a special Diwali for them.”

This is not the first time that Akshay has displayed his love for Indian soldiers.

The “Baby” actor had released a video earlier this month paying a tribute to the martyrs of Uri attack. He broke his silence on the ban on Pakistani artistes and said think about Indian Army and not the ban on artistes.

–IANS