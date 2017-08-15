Happy Independence Day: Here is the glimpses on major newspaper reports of Indian Independence in 15th August 1947

It was seven decades ago on this day that everyone woke up to a new ray of hope! The world witnessed the triumph by ‘Bharat’ as she roused into an independent nation emancipating herself from the British rule through Gandhian way of non violence. Media, both Indian and International, were eager to spread the news that at last India acquired her right from the 200 years of British domination. It was a historic moment for the whole world. All media ensured that the news would be published in the front page of their esteemed daily.

15 August 1947, was the day when India (Republic of India) rejoiced for attaining the freedom after her long drawn battle. But at the same time she could not stand the pain when one of her parts was made split into another independent nation, Pakistan, officially ‘Islamic Republic of Pakistan’.

Here are the clippings of some major newspapers of the world that reported India’s victory as well as the massacre during partition of Pakistan and Punjab. The news on partition of Bengal is hardly seen in any of the newspapers.

The New York Times

The American daily, New York Times, reported the news on Indian Independence in their front page showing a large map of India. They had mentioned about both celebration as well as the grief of partition. The map indicated a number of princely states that had not decided the nationality they wished to adhere to.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post had a long report on the celebrations of Indian Independence. The speech delivered by Jawaharlal Nehru (India’s first Prime Minister after its Independence), the celebrations at Red Fort and the burning of Punjab were all mentioned under the headline “India achieves sovereignty, amid scenes of wild rejoicing.” After making a keen observation, the paper wrote, “They began a new chapter of two independent dominions with celebrations in oriental pomp and splendor- marred by bloodshed, death and terror in wide sections of the country.”

The Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Tribune, American news daily, had kept themselves different from the way they reported the matter on Indian Independence. They focused on Lord Mountbatten who took oath as the first governor general of India. They named the new born nations as ‘Hindu India’ and ‘Muslim Pakistan’. It also referred to the celebration on the role of Mahatma Gandhi and the blood shed in Punjab. The second page was a special edition dedicated to Pakistan under the headline “Jinnah frosty as he wins his dream of Moslem state.”

The Irish Times

Ireland shared a special solidarity with India in her long sought after freedom. “The last stroke of midnight, booming from the dome of New Delhi’s Parliament buildings, set off the highest, noisiest and most joyful celebrations ever experienced in the East,” wrote the newspaper under the headline, “India celebrates as Britain hands over control.”

The Daily Telegraph

The large portion of the British daily was about the reports on Indian Independence. It mentioned abouth the communications between British and Indian political elite. A significant section was headed as “Indians praise Britain” and another as “British sagacity”. A photograph of the Union Jack at the Residency of Lucknow adorned the front page saying “the Union Jack flying from the tower of the ruined Residency at Lucknow, from which it had never been lowered since recapture of the town after the siege of 1857. It was hauled down for the first and last time at midnight last night, marking the transference of power to the Dominion of India (Hindustan).”

The Times of India, the Indian Express and the Hindustan Times

Back to native: The news daily Times of India, Indian Express and Hindustan Times paginated with the overwhelming pride of India being born into and independent nation. Nehru’s ‘tryst with destiny’ speech glided throughout the columns in the front page. Birth of ‘Islamic Republic of Pakistan’ was also reported referring to Jinnah’s communication with Britain on the future relationship between Pakistan and its former coloniser. The tasks that were to be dealt by the new found nations were also reported.