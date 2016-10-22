Happy News : ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ to release on Friday without any impediment

New Delhi, Oct 22: Shortly after MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Karan Johar and the Film and Television Producers Guild of India president Mukesh Bhatt met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bhatt clarified that the movie, which has been facing trouble, will release without any problem next Friday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bhatt said, “I assured Fadnavis that the Producer’s Guild has decided that we will not work with Pakistani artists in the future.”

Bhatt also said that Karan Johar will display a slate before the movie starts which honours the Uri martyrs. This slate would be placed even before Karan Johar’s father’s slate that appears in each of Dharma Production movies.

Bhatt said that they had decided that the movie will release on Friday without any impediment, which surely comes as a sigh of relief for Johar and the cast of the movie. Additionally, the producers have said that they will be contributing a significant amount of money to army fund as a tribute to the soldiers.