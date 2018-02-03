Happy News | Apple to fix iPhone7 ‘no service’ bug free of charge

These affected units were manufactured between September 2016 and February 2018 and sold in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, and the U.S. See below for iPhone 7 model numbers that are covered in this program.

If your device exhibits the symptom described above, Apple will repair your device, free of charge. Your iPhone will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. This program only applies to iPhone 7.

Apple will be contacting customers via email who may have paid for a repair related to this issue to arrange for reimbursement. If you believe you paid for a repair related to this issue, and have not received an email from Apple by the end of March 2018, please contact Apple.

Below are the three model numbers that are eligible for this program. You can find the model number on the back of your iPhone 7.

Model number Country/Region A1660, A1780 China A1660 Hong Kong

Macao

U.S. (includes Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands) A1779 Japan

If your iPhone 7 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.