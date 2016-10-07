Happy News For iPhone Lovers : Airtel offering iPhone7 and iPhone7 Plus in India

New Delhi, Oct 7 : Bharti Airtel on Friday announced that it will offer iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus at its retail shops and online.

The users of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus can enjoy 10GB free 4G/3G data per month for one year with any Airtel Infinity postpaid plan, the company said.

“We are delighted to roll out this exciting data offer for our users to allow them to get the most out of the amazing iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus,” said Ajai Puri, Director Operations, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel, in a statement.

Airtel Infinity postpaid plans offer unlimited voice calling — local, STD, and on national roaming, along with bundled 4G/3G data, SMS and free subscription to Wynk Music and Wynk Movies.–

IANS