Happy News!!! Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan blessed with a baby boy

Mumbai, Dec 20: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy. Kareena gave birth to the baby boy at Breach Candy Hospital at 7.30 am on Tuesday morning. Both the mother and the baby are said to be doing fine.

Karan Johar ‏@karanjohar tweeted his happiness, “My Bebo had a baby boy!!!!!!! Am so so happy!!!!!!! #TaimurAliKhan.”

My Bebo had a baby boy!!!!!!! Am so so happy!!!!!!! #TaimurAliKhan ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 20, 2016

No confirmations yet, if the baby has in fact been named, Taimur.

Although, this is Bebo’s first child with Saif, the latter is daddy to two grown up kids- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

The new born was indeed the talk of the Town even before he came to this world, and mommy Kareena’s journey as a pregger was utmost gorgeous and has set a goal for the rest of the mommys-to-be.