Happy News to Reliance Jio Customers:  Provide free services till march 2017

Mumbai, Dec 01: Stating that Jio has acquired 50 million subscribers in 85 days since its launch on September 5, Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani today announced the plan to push this network a notch up with free voice, data and video for new and existing users under the Jio Happy New Year offer.

“We have introduced home delivery of Jio SIMs. Now, the customers can get their Jio SIM home-delivered and activated in five minutes through eKYC. And all customers can retain their existing number when they migrate to Jio,” Ambani said while addressing his company’s stakeholders in Mumbai.

“This is being progressively launched across India through MyJio and will be available in top 100 cities by 31 December, 2016,” he added.

The Reliance Industries chairman further said every new Jio user will get Jio’s Data, Voice, Video and the full bouquet of Jio applications absolutely free till March 31.

Thanking the unprecedented love of the customers for Jio, Ambani said that ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ was a testament to the philosophy that customers will be the biggest beneficiaries of this change.

“In the last three months, nearly 900 crore voice calls from Jio to the networks of our three largest competitors were blocked,” he said.

Throwing light on the increasing Jio subscription, Ambani said the customer is on an average using 25 times more data than the average Indian broadband user.

