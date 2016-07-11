Happy news to disabled, ailing and elderly passengers, battery operated cars will help you to move on railway platforms

New Delhi, June 11: All major railways stations across the country will soon start a paid service of battery-operated cars (BoC) to facilitate movement of passengers, especially disabled, ailing and elderly, on platforms.

Passengers, however, will have to pay for the service as the railways will appoint private firms to run these services on a regular basis. The Railway Board has brought out a circular passing orders to make the facility available at each and every A1 grade railway station in the country, according to a report by economictimes.com.

Rail travellers can also hire wheelchairs, porters or ‘sahayaks’ (helpers) and book pick-up and drop facility through a dedicated mobile application to be launched by the railways very soon.

The state-run transporter will also launch a dedicated mobile number for each station to facilitate booking of BoCs. The facility will also be made available through IRCTC’s e-ticketing website and 139 helpline.

To begin with, the railway board has asked authorities to make the facility available at 75 big stations across the country.

A railway official said one could avail the service either through advance booking or directly at the station on a first-come first-serve basis.

The move comes after a budget promise made by railway minister Suresh Prabhu.

Prabhu had said, “We have introduced Sarathi Seva in Konkan Railway to help old and disabled passengers…. We will expand this service at many more stations.”

Currently Battery Operated Car vehicles available at Chennai, Bangalore & Mysore and also few other Major Railway stations. Battery Operated Car is available at both Chennai central & Chennai Egmore railway stations.

Currently Battery Operated Car vehicles available atChennai, Bangalore & Mysoreandalso few other Major Railway stations. Battery Operated Car is available at both Chennai central & Chennai Egmore railway stations.