Happy news to hungry travelers, IRCTC to introduce pizza vending machines across Mumbai railway stations

Mumbai, September 21: You know you’re in a good mood when there’s pizza around you. And from now on, you will be in a good mood whenever you’ll travel in Mumbai local, reports indiatimes.com.

Give your vada-pav and Sev puri a break because there’s pizza in the house. Any-time pizza vending machines will rescue all the hungry travellers on the train.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has made a glorious plan of installing instant pizza vending machines at five of the busiest railway stations in Mumbai.

Passengers travelling to or from Kalyan, LTT, Mumbai Central, CST and Andheri will get pizza on the go.

The machine works exactly like an ATM and is designed to prepare a thin-crust pizza within five minutes. Furthermore, customers can also customise their pizza by choosing the toppings.

In fact, the buyer has to just put a token, choose a topping and their pizza will be ready. The transparent machine will put everything on the display; from kneading to baking.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Thane already has a pizza vending machine and IRCTC plans to extend that service to all the major stations.