Happy news to the state of Tamil Nadu, CM Jayalalitha recovering & out of danger

Chennai, October 3: “One happy news amid the gloom & doom: CM Jaya certainly recovering & out of danger as seen by a close associate who visited her at hospital,” says a Twitter post by Malini Parthasarathy, former Editor, The Hindu.

In another tweet as an answer to a twitterati’s question, “why would that be happy news?”, Malini Parthasarathy wrote, “She’s required for the state and I’ve been her personal friend for long, I wish her all strength to recover soon!”. And she added that “she’s (Jayalalitha) conscious for sure.

