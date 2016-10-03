Happy news to the state of Tamil Nadu, CM Jayalalitha recovering & out of danger

Chennai, October 3: “One happy news amid the gloom & doom: CM Jaya certainly recovering & out of danger as seen by a close associate who visited her at hospital,” says a Twitter post by Malini Parthasarathy, former Editor, The Hindu.

In another tweet as an answer to a twitterati’s question, “why would that be happy news?”, Malini Parthasarathy wrote, “She’s required for the state and I’ve been her personal friend for long, I wish her all strength to recover soon!”. And she added that “she’s (Jayalalitha) conscious for sure.

Today’s Update: Jayalalithaa PIL: Madras High Court asks the government pleader to get back after consulting with the government.
