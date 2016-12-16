Happy reunion!! Hrithik Roshan and Ex-wife Sussane Spotted in Mumbai

New Delhi,Dec. 16: Amidst the hectic days for his upcoming ‘Kaabil,’ looks like it was quite a happy reunion for Hrithik Roshan and former wife Sussane Khan.

Though they have separated for long now, the two have never compromised on their parenting responsibilities.

The 42-year-old actor and his ex-wife were recently spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai yesterday along with their sons- Hrehaan, Hridhaan.

Sporting a white casual look with a green jacket, Hrithik looked dapper; on the other hand, Sussane was as elegant as always in a red jeans and black top.

The family even got into one car and drove their way back!

On the work front, Hrithik’s ‘Kaabil,’ alongside Yami Gautam, will hit the theatres early next year.

