Happy to see girl students shine, says Modi

New Delhi, May 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated students on their success in various examinations, and said he was happy to see girl students shine.

Congratulations to all candidates for their scores in examinations. Happy to see girl students shine, Modi said in his radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

He spoke about a student, Gaurav from Madhya Pradesh, who had scored 89 percent but his family was not happy as they wanted him to get 90 percent.

Modi in his message to Gaurav said: I have read your letter and I am sure there are many like you out there.”

The prime minister requested all parents and guardians to accept their children’s results with a sense of satisfaction and motivate them for future.

Why to find negativity from everything. It would be better if everyone around you had celebrated your scores, he added in reference to Gaurav.

In a message to those who did not clear and succeed, Modi said, life does not stop here. There is a lot to do.

He appealed to the students to enjoy their successes and carve out possibilities out of them.