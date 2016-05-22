Happy to see girl students shine, says Modi
New Delhi, May 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated students on their success in various examinations, and said he was happy to see girl students shine.
Congratulations to all candidates for their scores in examinations. Happy to see girl students shine, Modi said in his radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
He spoke about a student, Gaurav from Madhya Pradesh, who had scored 89 percent but his family was not happy as they wanted him to get 90 percent.
Modi in his message to Gaurav said: I have read your letter and I am sure there are many like you out there.”
The prime minister requested all parents and guardians to accept their children’s results with a sense of satisfaction and motivate them for future.
Why to find negativity from everything. It would be better if everyone around you had celebrated your scores, he added in reference to Gaurav.
In a message to those who did not clear and succeed, Modi said, life does not stop here. There is a lot to do.
He appealed to the students to enjoy their successes and carve out possibilities out of them.