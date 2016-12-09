Haptik app has built in Smartwallet based on AI

NewDelhi,Dec9:Domestic conversational commerce platform Haptik launched version 5.0 of its chat-based app that is powered by a combination of machines and humans, helping users perform daily tasks as well as facilitate multiple end-to-end transactions on a single platform.

Haptik has added an in-built “SmartWallet” in its latest version that allows users to complete commercial transactions with a single tap without having to leave the chat interface. ”With Indians spending 75 percent of their time on smartphones on a text or chat interface, it has been our endeavour to improve that experience by leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Aakrit Vaish, CEO Haptik.

Haptik 5.0 represents the culmination of learning from over two million users and is almost a re-launch that company has been working on for close to six months. ”The new version also features an expanded partner ecosystem of over 25 category-leading brands across segments to include Uber, Zomato, BookMyShow, Goibibo, Cleartrip and UrbanClap among others,” the company said.

Featured with artificial intelligence (AI), Haptik 5.0 allows personalisation of services and offerings. The technology curates and recommends services and offerings based on the users’ personality and transaction history on the app. Haptik processes requests for services like travel bookings, movie tickets, cabs, restaurant reservation and repair services