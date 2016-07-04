Harbhajan Singh speaking about spats with players says “Shoaib Akhtar once bashed me and Yuvraj Singh inside a room”

Harbhajan said former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was another player with whom he often had spat with though they were friends off the field

“Shoaib abused me a lot. He used to sit with us, ate with us. Since he was too close to us, maybe he used to take us for granted. He challenged me once to hit a six and when I hit a six, he was shocked. He then bowled two consecutive bouncers which I evaded. He then abused me and I replied back. But after the game, we sat together as if nothing happened.

“Shoaib once threatened me he would come to my room and beat me. I told him come, let’s see who beats whom. I was really scared. He is a great hulk. He once bashed me and Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) inside a room. Since he was heavy, it was difficult to catch him,” Harbhajan said.

On the infamous IPL incident in which he slapped S Sreesanth, Harbhajan said: “Actually, he (Sreesanth) did a ‘nautanki’ (drama). It was my fault that I did that (slapping) on the ground. I have admitted in all my interviews that I committed this mistake in my life.

“I was guilty in the Sreesanth episode, and I am ashamed even today, but the way he wept, as if I slapped him very hard. But anyhow that was something obviously which everybody will remember that I made a mistake. I am again saying, I’m sorry.”

On the new national coach Anil Kumble, Harbhajan said: “Anil bhai is a man I respect a lot. I played with him for many years. I learnt one thing from him — ‘In life don’t ever give up’. He was a cricketer with a serious bent of mind. He knows my mischievous nature. I don’t think he had any problems with me ever.”

