Hardik Patel likely to support chor Congress to defeat maha chor BJP

Gujarat, October 24: The Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Monday said that he is ready to support Congress a chor (thief) to defeat ruling Bharatiya Janata Party a maha chor (super thief) in Gujarat, where assembly elections are due later this year.

While addressing a rally at Mandal in North Gujarat on Monday night, Hardik Patel said that If BJP is a maha chor, the Congress is a chor. And if a chor’s help is needed to defeat heavily a maha chor, we will do that also. He said that But have patience. Do not support Congress just now.

While when asked about his meeting with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Hardik Patel tweeted on Twitter and said that have not met Rahul Gandhi yet but whenever we meet I will announce it to the whole nation. Hardik Patel was also present at a luxury hotel in Ahmedabad at the same time when the Congress’ vice president Rahul Gandhi checked into the premises but said he did not meet Rahul Gandhi. We will meet on his next Gujarat visit. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

में राहुल गांधी जी से नहीं मिला लेकिन जब मिलूँगा पूरे हिंदुस्तान को बता के जाऊँगा !! उनके अगले गुजरात दौरें पर हम मिलेंगे !! भारत माता की जय — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) October 24, 2017

Rahul Gandhi was on Gujarat tour and had invited quota agitation leader OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani to meet him. While Alpesh Thakor officially joined the Congress at a rally held in Gandhinagar, Jignesh Mewani could not attend the event.

Hardik Patel and Gujarat Congress in-charge Ashok Gehlot confirmed that they met but said that Rahul Gandhi was not present during their meeting.

Had a good meeting with Hardik Patel and his colleagues. Glad to met with #HardikPatel, #AlpeshThakore and #JigneshMevani,

1/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 23, 2017

Congress state president Bharatsinh Solanki told reporters that the meeting between Gandhi and Patel and Mewani was postponed and was likely to be held either on November 1, 2 or 3 when he will be back in Gujarat for Navsarjan Yatra.