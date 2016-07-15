Gujarat’s Patel community leader Hardik Patel walks out of prison on bail, goes on exile

Surat, July 15 : After spending nine months behind the bars, Hardik Patel, the young leader of Gujarat’s Patel community walked out of prison on Friday morning to a roaring welcome by hundreds of his supporters, who gathered outside the Lajpore jail, reports said.

Patel, 22, who has been spearheading a stormy movement by the members of his community giving the state Government a troubled time, was jailed for sedition. He has been released on bail.

Hardik left for six months exile outside Gujarat within 48 hours of his release, according to his bail conditions.Eleven girls from different communities welcomed him with a tilak ceremony.

Patel was arrested in October when his agitation for reservation in government jobs and colleges for his Patel community turned violent.

“We have got some of what we want but not everything. We will first have talks with the government and ask peacefully,” Patel told reporters.

Media reports quoted sources close to Patel as saying that he is likely to spend his time between Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state’s crucial election next year.

Patel’s arrest was followed by incidents of arson and violence in some Gujarat towns.