Haridwar Golden Baba moves HC seeking security cover for threat to life
Haridwar,Sept22:The famous Golden Baba from Haridwar known for wearing 12.5 kg gold has moved the Uttarakhand high court against the removal of security cover provided to him.
According to media reports, in his petition the businessman-turned-baba sought protection as he feared threat to his life.
He said that he attends important religious ceremonies and his ornaments attract a lot of people.
He was also a crowd-puller during this years Kanwar yatra as people gather to get a glimpse of his gold.
Two policemen used to provide him security while he travelled in Uttarakhand. The UP government also provided his security while passing through the state.
The Uttarakhand government had removed the cover last week without any notice