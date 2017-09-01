Haringhata Meat set up food stalls at Durga Pujo pandals

Kolkata, Sep 1 :Haringhata Meat, run by the Department of Animal Husbandry of the West Bengal Government, will set up stalls at Durga Puja pandals to sell healthy and mouth-watering snacks. Popular food items like chicken cutlet, kebabs, nuggets, chicken sausage, chicken popcorn will be sold at attractive prices. Ready-made food items have already become a rage at ‘Haringhata Meat’ outlets in the city. Apart from raw meat, snacks like chicken cutlet or kebabs are popular among people at these outlets. This is the first time that ‘Haringhata Meat’ has decided to set up stalls at Durga Pujo pandals. Durga Puja pandals receive a footfall of lakhs of people. It is expected that the stalls of ‘Haringhata Meat’ will receive an overwhelming response from the people.