Harish Rawat to take Uttarakhand floor test on May 10 : Supreme Court

New Delhi, May 6: Harish Rawat of the Congress will take a floor test in the Uttarakhand assembly on May 10, the Supreme Court has ruled.

The apex court, however, ruled on Friday that the nine Congress MLAs who were disqualified by the assembly speaker would not be allowed to participate vote in the floor test.

Earlier, appearing on behalf of the Centre, attorney general Mukul Rohatgi said that the Centre was ready for a floor test and asked the apex court to appoint an observer for the same.

The top court will appoint an observer for the floor test and the entire proceedings will be videographed.

Harish Rawat, who was the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand before the state was put under President’s rule, claimes that the Congress continues to have a majority in the 70-member assembly, and he should be allowed to prove it on the floor of the house.

The BJP-ruled Centre claims that Harish Rawat’s government was in a minority after the nine dissidents voted against him when he presented the annual budget for his government.c.

The Uttarakhand High Court indicted the Centre for wrongly declaring President’s Rule to remove an opposition government; the Centre has challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court.