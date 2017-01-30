Harley Davidson launches merchandise showroom at Mumbai Airport T2

Mumbai, Jan 30:Mumbai International Airport has announced the launch of Harley Davidson’s first merchandise-only showroom, Mach-1, at the T2. The showroom, spread across an area of 500 sq ft, will give travellers an opportunity to shop for authentic Harley- Davidson merchandise while on-the-go.

The store located at T2 departures is designed with an industrial look, open ceiling, grey walls and box compartments and will house the exclusive Harley-Davidson merchandise.

The collections display will include the brand’s riding jackets, boots, helmets, t-shirts, caps, gloves, sunglasses, sweaters and a host of other merchandise and accessories.

Mach-1, the brand’s first Alternate Retail Outlet (ARO) in the Asia Pacific region, will be different from the other dealerships as the outlet will not display the opulent motorcycles for sale or service.

The purpose of this outlet will be to give potential customers a firsthand experience of the brand’s iconic merchandise. The launch of this merchandise-only store will serve as an extension to the cult lifestyle that millions of brand enthusiasts have embraced from around the world.

With over 150 outlets, CSI Airport constantly works towards offering an extensive layout of unique brands and services for its passengers. In its attempt to set up a retail spread that caters to the need of travelers from every age group, MIAL has successfully transformed T2 into an unparalleled shopping and leisure destination.