Harman International opens new R&D centre for its lifestyle audio division

Bengaluru, September 16: US-based Harman International Industries, a connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, on Friday announced the opening of its first Centre of Competence(CoC) for its lifestyle audio division here.

The new CoC, led by Srinidhi Kadagattur, will focus on developing robust and scalable software solutions for the company’s consumer and car audio business.

“India is a powerhouse of innovation and home to Harman’s largest pool of software engineers and architects and our teams here are focused on developing solutions that leverage cloud, data, app design and analytics to advance the connected lifestyle,” said Armin Prommersberger, Senior Vice President, Harman Lifestyle Audio Division, in a statement.

The company already has Indian R&D centres for their other three business units — connected cars, professional audio and connected services.