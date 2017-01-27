Harminder Mintoo to be produced before court in Nabha jailbreak case

New Delhi , Jan. 27: Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo will be produced before a Delhi court on Friday in the Nabha jailbreak case.

The court earlier on January 3 re-issued production warrant against Mintoo after the Punjab Police failed to produce him before it in connection with the case.

Mintoo was nabbed on November 28 last year from New Delhi railway station, a day after he escaped with five other inmates from Punjab’s Narbha Jail.

He has been in custody since November 29 last year. Mintoo has reportedly told his interrogators about the KLF’s expansion plans with the help of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

Days before the Nabha jailbreak, he had his last Skype chat with his Pakistan handler Harmeet, a KLF militant who managed to flee to Pakistan, and is living in a safe house under protection of the ISI at Dera Chall village in Lahore.

The ISI had, reportedly, plans to restart militancy in Punjab through the KLF under the leadership of Mintoo, who has bases in countries like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

Germany and U.K. based KLF sympathisers were also sending money to Mintoo through Western Union Money Transfer. (ANI)