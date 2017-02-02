Harry-Potter-author-J.K.-Rowling-sassy-reply-to-fuming-fan-tweet

London,Feb2:Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is quite vocal on social media about her opinions on politics and human rights — leading some of her ‘fans’ to desert her.

But Rowling, who has an estimated net worth of about a billion dollars (or about £790,000,000), isn’t much phased. In fact, she’s not just letting the mean tweets roll of her back — she’s answering them with a charming amount of sass.

Some of her recent Twitter quips and comebacks have earned especially enthusiastic applause from many of her 9.34 million followers.

JK Rowling has been regularly tweeting and retweeting information and articles critical of Donald Trump, the US Muslim ban, and other Trump policies.

Some of her followers are angry about this, and have told her so. Most recently, a ‘former’ fan wrote: ‘Just burned all my Harry Potter books after being a fan for 17 years. The Phils. Stone was one of the first books I EVER read. I’m upset it has to be that way… You embarrassed me, disgusted me, and I will never read your work again.’

While some fans might point out that this young person appears to be cutting off her nose to spite her face, Rowling came up with a much more cutting reply, referencing the fact that the reader clearly didn’t learn much about her series, which is about overcoming tyrants.

‘Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can’t make her think,’ she replied.