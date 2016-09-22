Harshvardhan Kapoor in talks with Sriram Raghavan for his next

September 22, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Sep 22 :  Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor is in talks with director Sriram Raghavan for his next.

“We are in talks for a film but nothing is confirmed.

Hopefully there should be an announcement soon,” Harshvardhan told PTI.

Raghavan is known for making hit thrillers like “Ek Hasina Thi” and “Badlapur”, while his forthcoming project is also going to be of the same genre.

“It is a thriller film. It’s an original story. I can’t talk more about the film,” the 25-year-old actor said.

Even before his first film “Mirzya” hits theatres, Harshvardhan has already started shooting for his second project, Vikramaditya Motwane’s “Bhavesh Joshi”.

Meanwhile, “Mirzya”, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, will release on October 7.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wishes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
Movie star Jackie Chan impressed with Bollywood dance style
Action King Jackie Chan saying ‘Salman, Aamir Khan are best action stars in B’wood’
Top