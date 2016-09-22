Harshvardhan Kapoor in talks with Sriram Raghavan for his next

Mumbai, Sep 22 : Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor is in talks with director Sriram Raghavan for his next.

“We are in talks for a film but nothing is confirmed.

Hopefully there should be an announcement soon,” Harshvardhan told PTI.

Raghavan is known for making hit thrillers like “Ek Hasina Thi” and “Badlapur”, while his forthcoming project is also going to be of the same genre.

“It is a thriller film. It’s an original story. I can’t talk more about the film,” the 25-year-old actor said.

Even before his first film “Mirzya” hits theatres, Harshvardhan has already started shooting for his second project, Vikramaditya Motwane’s “Bhavesh Joshi”.

Meanwhile, “Mirzya”, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, will release on October 7.