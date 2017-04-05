Hartal tomorrow in Kerala over police action against Jishnu’s mother Mahija

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, April 5: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress declared hartal in Kerala tomorrow. In the districts of Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram BJP has declared Hartal while the Congress party has declared hartal in the rest of the state. The hartal declaration has come after the deceased Jishnu Pranoy’s mother was dragged and later arrested while she and some of Jishnu’s relatives were staging a protest in front of the DGPs Office in the state Headquarters.

Jishnu’s mother Mahija dragged, arrested while protesting in front of DGP Office, VS Achuthanandan conveys objection

The police force has allegedly arrested the parents and some other relatives of the deceased Nehru engineering College student Jishnu Pranoy. They were staging a protest against the Kerala Government in front of the DGP Office Thiruvananthapuram, as the accused in Jishnu’s death were not yet arrested. About sixteen family members of Jishnu were present in the protest, who demanded the arrest of the five accused in Jishnu’s suicide case. Among them three are absconding. During January, Jishnu was found dead in his college hostel room in Thrissur, which was later alleged as murder or an induced suicide.

While Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had called DGP Lokanatha Behra over the phone and expressed his discontent in the event of arresting Mahija. Opposition leader and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the government could not understand the sorrow of a grieving mother who lost her son. The action against Jishnu’s mother is thoroughly objectionable, Ramesh Chennithala added.