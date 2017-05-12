Harthal tomorrow in Kannur over murder of BJP activist

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12: Harthal tomorrow was declared in Kannur over murder of BJP activist in Kannur. BJP has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal (6 am-6 pm) in Kannur District on Saturday (May 13), protesting the murder.

A BJP worker was hacked to death by a group of unknown assailants in broad daylight at Payyannur in Kannur district on Friday.

The deceased, RSS Kakkampara Mandal Karyavahak Biju was attacked by a group of assailants. He succumbed to the severe injuries.

He was rushed to Hospital but was unable to save his life.

On October 12th 2016, Ramith (29), was also attacked and killed by a group of assailants near his house. He succumbed to the severe injuries on his neck, face and head.

Ramith’s father Uthaman was also a victim of a similar political violence. Uthaman was killed in 2002 by CPM workers. He was forcefully dragged out of a bus, he was travelling in and was hacked to death.