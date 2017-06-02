Harvard University has announced that it will offer a medieval history course on the likes of epic fantasy drama “Game of Thrones”

Cambridge, June2:Harvard University has announced that it will offer a medieval history course inspired by the epic fantasy drama “Game of Thrones”.

To be introduced in autumn, the course will be titled “The Real Game of Thrones: From Modern Myths to Medieval Models”, reported TIME magazine.

