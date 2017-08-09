Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala’s son arrested in Chandigarh stalking case

Chandigarh/Punjab, August 9: The Haryana state BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and the co-accused got arrested in the stalking case of the girl named Varnika Kundu, the daughter of an IAS officer.

Chandigarh Police arrests Haryana BJP Chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas Barala & co-accused in stalking case #IndiaWithVarnika pic.twitter.com/orvBa0bRc1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 9, 2017

On Saturday, the 23-year old Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar, 27, was arrested on 5 August but was later released on bail.

On Sunday, the victim’s father took it to the social media and recommended people to fight crimes against women and also shared the trouble which the family went through. The post said that “If we do not abide to bring the guilty to justice, more and more daughters would suffer this pain.” Varnika Kundu also expressed her agony in a post by saying that she was lucky that she is not the daughter of a common man or else nobody should have known what has happened to her.

The police said that Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were summoned by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 26 police station on 9 August at 11 a.m but did not turn up.

A senior police officer said that the Haryana state BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar skipped the police summon on regarding the stalking case of a senior officers’ daughter on Wednesday. According to the police sources, two more summons would be issued to the accused after which police would approach the court to get an arrest warrant.

On Wednesday morning, Chandigarh’s Director General of Police (DGP) Tejinder S.Luthra addressed to the media that he accused the city police of mishandling the case and supporting the accused men but would take necessary steps. Tejinder S. Luthra said that the accused had refused to give their blood and urine samples. Tejinder S. Luthra said that “Anyhow, the refusal would act against them in the investigation and during the trial.”