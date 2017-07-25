Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated Keystone Knowledge Park at Sohna road in Gurugram

New Delhi,July25: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday inaugurated Keystone Knowledge Park at Sohna road in Guru-gram, with a vision to promote R&D in the region.

Keystone Knowledge Park (KKP) seeks to partner industries in non-polluting sectors like food processing, biotechnology, agriculture research and pharma among others to promote R&D and set up industrial units.

Mr Khattar expressed confidence that will provide jobs to 5,000 to 8,000 people in the state after it receives investments from from the participating companies.

“It is an SEZ, a research centre, has a wellness resort and a housing colony is also being developed in 100-acre of land. A total 170 acre of area is being developed,” said the Chief Minister.

The Knowledge Park the flagship and ambitious project of renowned Mayar Group. Mr Khattar also witnessed the execution of an MoU between the Haryana government and KKP for making available 10,000 sq feet area for start-ups which will be financially sponsored by the state government.

Mayar Group chairman and managing director Ajit Sud said that some 100 start-ups will be able to take advantage of the facility being available to them after the MoU.

He said that this highly capital-intensive knowledge hub is a major step in taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Nare-ndra Modi of “Make in India” and “Start Up India”, as it offers a great potential for attracting huge investments into the state and play a vital role in its economic development.

Mr Sud pointed out that companies coming to KKP will have immense ease of doing business as there is a large pool of scientific, technical and non-technical human resource available in the area.

KKP is fully developed knowledge park equipped with ready to move in 2,25,000 sq. ft. area in a scientific building designed for R&D and also offers industrial plots for manufacturing.