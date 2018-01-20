Haryana: Class 12 student shoots down Principal at Vivekananda school

Haryana,Jan 20: A Class 12 student allegedly shot dead the principal of his school in Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Saturday, police said.

The victim, Rita Chhabra, was sitting in her office when the alleged assailant came and opened fire on her from close range from his weapon. An official said that the student came to school around noon with the weapon and said he wanted to meet the principal. Then he headed straight to Chhabra’s room and opened fire.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died.

The student, police sources said, was upset over being rusticated from the school.

The accused, who was overpowered by school staff, was handed over to the police and was being questioned.

Police have also booked his father, a property dealer who could be charged under the arms act.