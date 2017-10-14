Haryana: Cow vigilantes beat 5 people for carrying beef, thrash auto driver for refusing to chant ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’

Faridabad/ Haryana, October 14: Cow vigilantes attacked five people in Faridabad on suspicion of carrying of beef. The worse factor is that Haryana Police booked the victims for allegedly carrying beef instead of holding the culprits accountable.

An auto rickshaw driver and its passengers were the victims. The auto driver was brutally thrashed when he refused to chant ‘Bharat mata ki jai‘ and ‘Jai Hanuman‘ as directed by the cow vigilantes.

The victims claimed that they were beaten up in front of some policemen and the Haryana police was eager to find out if the meat carried by them was beef or not.

Cow vigilantes thrash five people in Faridabad on suspicion of carrying beef in auto rickshaw pic.twitter.com/0D4zeJxqgJ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 14, 2017

Reacting to the incident, Haryana BJP leader Raman Malik quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “there has been a rise in events like these, which are not done by people who are actual gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) but by people who are gundas(goons) parading as gau rakshaks.”

“It’s like a wild banana republic out there (in Haryana),” lashed out Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha at the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

According to media reports, since 2010, 97 percent of violence under the cow vigilantism had taken place after Modi government came into power in 2014. Around 86 percent were Muslims who were killed in the name of cow vigilantism.