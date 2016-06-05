Haryana on high alert as Jat agitation begins again

Chandigarh, June 5 : At least nine districts in Haryana were on high alert on Sunday as a section of Jat community renewed their agitation for reservation.

The Jat community has served a 15-day ultimatum to the Haryana government for implementation of reservation.

Reports said the agitators, who have started their agitation in rural areas instead of towns this time, had begun their protest rally at Mayyar village in Hisar district, Dhanana village in Bhiwani district, Jasia village in Rohtak district, Jhanj Khurd village in Jind district, Matloda village in Panipat district and Pranpura Bawal village in Rewari district .

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Ram Niwas said that 55 companies of para-military force have been stationed to deal with the agitation.

Para-military forces and Haryana Police personnel were deployed at sensitive areas, including national and state highways and railway tracks to prevent blockade.

“If people sit on dharna or protest on places which have not been specified for the purpose, they would invite stern action against themselves. If any untoward incident occurred at such a spot because of any leader or any other person, that fellow would be held responsible for the untoward incident. Areas have already been specified for protests and dharnas,” he said.

The districts on high alert include Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Jind, Bhiwani, Hisar, Fatehabad, Panipat and Kaithal.

In Sonipat district, orders have been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, prohibiting any assembly of five or more people at any place.

The administration in Sonipat district has banned all internet services to ward off any tension,fights, threats to human life, damage to property and deterioration in the law and order situation.

“These services could also be used in illegal activities such as blocking roads, highways and railway tracks, damaging government property and disrupting essential services and supply of food. Social media such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Flickr, Tumblr, Google Plus and mobile internet could be misused for this purpose,” Sonipat deputy commissioner K. Makarang Pandurang said.

A section of Jat leaders have renewed the agitation after the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently stayed the notification of the BJP government in Haryana led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar giving reservation to the Jat and other communities.

The call for the renewed agitation has been given by the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS).

AIJASS leader Yashpal Malik assured that the protests would remain peaceful.

Haryana saw the worst violence in its five decades of existence in February during the Jat agitation for reservation.

As many as 30 persons were killed, 320 others injured and property worth crores was destroyed during the agitation. The state remained paralysed for nearly 10 days.

Haryana Police has cancelled the leave of all police personnel.

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mohammad Akil said that police was fully geared up to meet any eventuality.

The Haryana government has also set up a state-level riot control room to deal with the agitation.