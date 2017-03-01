Haryana minister Anil Vij says to throw out of the country all who support Gurmehar Kaur

Haryana, March1:Haryana’s Sports Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said those who are supporting Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur for her campaign against the ABVP, were pro-Pakistan and should be thrown out of the country.

“Those who are supporting Gurmehar Kaur are all pro-Pakistan. Such people have no right to live in India and they should be thrown out of the country,” the Minister, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, told the media.

The Lady Shri Ram College student launched a social media campaign against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s student organisation, in the aftermath of the February 22 violence at the Ramjas College on the Delhi University campus.

Those supporting #GurmeharKaur are pro-Pakistan,therefore such people should be thrown out of the country:Anil Vij,Haryana Minister pic.twitter.com/sRVcZ1Azgi — ANI (@ANI_news) March 1, 2017

The ABVP activists have been accused of assaulting students and teachers.

Facing death and rape threats, and criticism from several quarters including union ministers, Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of a slain Army officer, on Tuesday announced withdrawing the campaign.