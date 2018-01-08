Haryana police arrests surgeon responsible for castrating 300 Dera followers

Haryana, January 08: A doctor who was a close aid of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim was arrested by the Haryana police for facilitating 300 castrations of Dera followers. Surgeon Mahinder Pal Singh was arrested by the Special Investigations wing of Haryana Police which is currently investigating the Panchkula violence case.

The surgeon was arrested from Dera headquarters in Sirsa where he has been absconding since August 2017. Ram Rahim is currently serving his jail term in Rohtak’s Sunaria prison in Haryana for sexual assault case.

The accused surgeon’s name is featured in Haryana Police’s most wanted list and he is likely to be presented before the court on Monday.

Panchkula violence that erupted after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction on August 25 had claimed many lives and inflicted severe damage on public property.