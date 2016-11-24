Haryana: Robbers loot Rs 1.22 crore from bank, but most of it in old notes

Sonipat, Nov 24: Unidentified men robbed a nationalised bank of Rs 1.22 crore cash, most of which was demonetised currency, in Haryana’s Sonipat district, police said on Thursday.

The miscreants gained entry into the bank in the wee hours today by breaking a wall near the toilet on the back side of the building, Sonipat DSP Rahul Dev said.

“Three to four men gained entry by breaking in the toilet wall of the bank. They used gas cutters to break the currency chest. They escaped with Rs 1.22 crore, out of which only Rs 50,000 were the new currency notes, while rest were demonetised old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000,” Dev said.

He said the bank officials came to know about the robbery in the morning following which they informed the police.

On being asked if the police managed to get any clue from the CCTV cameras installed in the bank, the SP said ‘the culprits broke the CCTV but we have got some footage and are working on it’.

A special investigation team has also been formed for further investigation and we are hopeful of nabbing the culprits soon, he said.