Haryana top cop’s shocker, says common man can kill criminals!

Chandigarh, May 27 : K.P. Singh, the Director General of Police ( DGP) of Haryana has said that the common man, when threatened, has the right to take law into his own hands and dole out justice, by taking a criminal’s life.

“If someone insults a woman or tries to kill a person, then the law empowers a common man to kill that person. This is not just the powers vested in the police, if someone is insulting any mother and sister, if somebody tries to immolate a house or shop, or if someone tries to kill a person in front of you, then a common man has been empowered by the law to kill that person,” Singh said in a function here.

“A common man should understand his responsibilities. The police are responsible but people should also understand,” he added.

The comments from the top cop came at a time when four members of a family were killed and another injured in a clash between two groups at Utavad village, where a man, suspected to be a suspended Haryana police personnel, allegedly opened fire.