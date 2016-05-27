Haryana top cop’s shocker, says common man can kill criminals!

May 27, 2016 | By :

Chandigarh, May 27 : K.P. Singh, the Director General of Police ( DGP) of Haryana has said that the common man, when threatened, has the right to take law into his own hands and dole out justice, by taking a criminal’s life.

“If someone insults a woman or tries to kill a person, then the law empowers a common man to kill that person. This is not just the powers vested in the police, if someone is insulting any mother and sister, if somebody tries to immolate a house or shop, or if someone tries to kill a person in front of you, then a common man has been empowered by the law to kill that person,” Singh said in a function here.

“A common man should understand his responsibilities. The police are responsible but people should also understand,” he added.

The comments from the top cop came at a time when four members of a family were killed and another injured in a clash between two groups at Utavad village, where a man, suspected to be a suspended Haryana police personnel, allegedly opened fire.

Tags: ,
Related News
Change of mindset can end rape culture: Says BJP leader Kirron Kher
Don’t politicise rapes: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to Opposition
Accused admitted to having sex with corpse of 11-year-old Haryana girl
NRI bridegroom killed in accidental firing in Haryana
Why no prevention steps on air pollution: NGT questions governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana
Haryana: Cow vigilantes beat 5 people for carrying beef, thrash auto driver for refusing to chant ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’
Top